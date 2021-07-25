Factorial Partners LLC Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Lincoln National worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 878,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.