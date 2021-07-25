Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,127.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Citigroup worth $76,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $154,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 13,443,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,594,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

