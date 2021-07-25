Factorial Partners LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29,453.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 4.78% of United Rentals worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

United Rentals stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,735. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

