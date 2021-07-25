Factorial Partners LLC Has $12.90 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 22,688.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Norfolk Southern worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $265.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,940. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

