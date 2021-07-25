Factorial Partners LLC Has $14.70 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 1.49% of DaVita worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.