Factorial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1,285.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,950 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for about 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $47,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after acquiring an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

