Factorial Partners LLC Invests $12.30 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,622,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Facebook at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $18.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,694,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

