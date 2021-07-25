Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 1,001,025 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 5,353.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 2.25% of SPX worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SPX by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPX by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 124,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,137. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

