Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 542,800 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 981,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

