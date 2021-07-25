Factorial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11,198.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 2.91% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,095. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.