Factorial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3,424.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492,440 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $92,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.59. 23,946,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,604,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $184.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

