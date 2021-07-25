Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 1,379.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of AngioDynamics worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $997.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

