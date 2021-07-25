Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8,392.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Globe Life worth $25,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.36. 553,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

