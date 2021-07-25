Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.37% of The J. M. Smucker worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 508,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

