Factorial Partners LLC Takes $12 Million Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 895,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned 12.23% of CRA International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.