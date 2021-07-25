Fantom (FTM) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $485.36 million and approximately $21.75 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00817647 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

