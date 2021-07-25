Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Fathom worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fathom by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fathom by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 44.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 36.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

FTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 million and a PE ratio of -76.91. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.