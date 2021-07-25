FB Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.93 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

