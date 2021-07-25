FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

