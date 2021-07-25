Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $1,039.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.