FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $163.86 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

