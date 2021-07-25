Fei Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $21.23 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00115109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,085.20 or 1.00162124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00845766 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

