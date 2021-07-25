Fei Protocol (FEI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $12.00 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.00 or 1.00024705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00882865 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

