Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.91 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $259.67 million and approximately $54.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.