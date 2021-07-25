FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $137,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 31.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FibroGen by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

