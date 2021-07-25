Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

