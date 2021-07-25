Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 1,663 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $203.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $203.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

