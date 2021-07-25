Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,810 shares of company stock valued at $92,842,396. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

