Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.41 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

