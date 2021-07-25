Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $192.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.47. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $191.49 price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

