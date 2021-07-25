Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

