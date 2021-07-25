Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.