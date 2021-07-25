Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,062 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 834,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 201,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.02 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

