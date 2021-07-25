Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 584 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

