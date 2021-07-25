Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.33 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $47.71 or 0.00139867 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.33 billion and $452.62 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00118996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,212.86 or 1.00292664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00874442 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 90,749,667 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

