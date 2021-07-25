Financial Analysis: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) versus DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 37.90% 19.44% 2.76% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

90.0% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.28 $2.71 billion $5.79 27.65 DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.44 $3.42 billion $5.25 16.95

DBS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital One Financial. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital One Financial and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 4 13 0 2.76 DBS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $162.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than DBS Group.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital One Financial pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Group pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats DBS Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

