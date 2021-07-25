Financial Contrast: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 8.25 -$98.74 million ($1.94) -6.98 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 904.32 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A -284.03% -17.95% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours. It offers its services through expeditions.com and nathab.com websites. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

