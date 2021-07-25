Financial Review: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31%

44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for High Tide and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 1 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.47%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than High Tide.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares High Tide and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.37 $59.00 million $0.98 32.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats High Tide on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

