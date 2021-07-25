FinNexus Market Cap Reaches $247,387.71 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $247,387.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

