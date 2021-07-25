FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.18

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000930 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

