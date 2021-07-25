FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.51 million and $11.85 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

