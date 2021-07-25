Fireball (FIRE) One Day Volume Tops $435.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 62.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $89,877.69 and $435.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00013282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00291431 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,705 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.