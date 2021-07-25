First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

