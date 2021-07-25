First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

