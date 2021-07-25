Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 1.1% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Five9 worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.20. 3,315,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at $40,087,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

