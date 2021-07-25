Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $60.18 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $60.18 million and $22.01 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00133299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.16 or 1.00091818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00840215 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

