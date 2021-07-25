Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and $18.84 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00141082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,192.43 or 1.00106062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00870068 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

