FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $257.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.