FLETA One Day Volume Tops $707,338.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $707,338.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.56 or 0.00810394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

