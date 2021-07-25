FLO Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

