Flow Achieves Market Capitalization of $991.04 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $19.45 or 0.00056493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $991.04 million and $256.20 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00139351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.42 or 0.99974598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00865037 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

